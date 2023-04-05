Police search for suspect who robbed a bank in Gig Harbor

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Gig Harbor on Tuesday.

According to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD), a suspect robbed the Umpqua Bank at the corner of Pt. Fosdick Dr. and 56th St. at around 4:50 p.m.

Authorities believe the suspect fled in a car that was positioned in the eastbound lanes or the off-ramp of State Route-16 near Olympic Dr.

The GHPD says the suspect was wearing distinctly bright pink hospital scrubs under a black jacket, and a pink stocking hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GHPD Detective Daniel at 253-853-8259.

This is a developing story.