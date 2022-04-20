Police search for suspect who assaulted a woman at a downtown Seattle bus stop

article

Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a woman while she was waiting for the bus downtown Tuesday night.

According to Seattle Police, a 63-year-old victim was enjoying her first night downtown since the beginning of the pandemic. She had attended a Town Hall meeting and was waiting for the bus at 3rd Ave. and Seneca St. around 10:00 p.m.

When the bus arrived, a man came up behind her and landed two "haymaker" punches to the back of her head. The victim collapsed to the ground, and the suspect casually walked way. Authorities say the unprovoked attack knocked numerous teeth out of the victim’s mouth.

Witnesses gave police a general description of the suspect, but that information has not yet been released.

Anyone with information that could help Seattle Police find the suspect is encouraged to visit their website.

This is a developing story.

