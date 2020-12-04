Police search for shooting victim after casings, blood found on Lake Ballinger beach

Police are looking for a shooting victim or victims after responding to shots fired at Lake Ballinger beach.

Mountlake Terrace investigators say they found several bullet casings and lots of blood when they arrived at the scene overnight, but they haven't found a victim.

Searchers will be back at the scene Friday morning, scouring the lake and surrounding areas. The focus is on the Lake Ballinger dock.

The lake is a popular place for anglers, some of whom were already out on the water when police returned to the scene.

Investigators will be using drones as well.