Police search for man accused of child rape after failing to appear in Oak Harbor court

Police are searching for a man who failed to appear in court on multiple rape charges on Tuesday.

According to the Oak Harbor Police Department (OHPD), Jose Altamirano Valdez is wanted on a $50,000 warrant for failing to appear in court on second-degree rape, and third-degree child rape charges.

Authorities say Valdez had long hair at the time of his arrest. He stands at 6'6" and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is, is asked to call Island Communication Dispatch (ICOM) at 360-679-9567.

This is a developing story.