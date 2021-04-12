Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed cyclist in Seattle

A 63-year-old cyclist is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night in Seattle.

Police said the incident happened before 7 p.m. south of Seward Park, according to Seattle Police. The cyclist was traveling north on Seward Park Avenue South, east of Wilson Avenue South when he was hit.

Police said witnesses performed CPR on the man until medics arrived. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition and later died, officers said.

Police said they are looking for an older model silver Nissan Sentra with a broken windshield and possibly a Washington state license plate.

