Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run

article

Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week.

Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later.

Police said the vehicle involved was described as a silver SUV, that appeared to be a 2008-2012 Ford Escape and had a partial plate of "BSW4 (or similar). The SUV didn’t have any identifying features but should have damage to the front on the passenger side, and the headlight on the passenger side and a turn signal lens may be broken.

Police described the driver as a woman with dirty blonde hair and is about 40 to 55 years old.

Anyone with information or has seen the SUV is asked to call the Everett Police Department’s tip line at 425-257-8450 or send them a Facebook message.



