Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Tacoma

Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run Monday night in Tacoma.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a car and truck on Portland Avenue 43rd Street and East 48th Street before 11 a.m.

Investigators said a truck, reported stolen last month in Tacoma, struck the car.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, in the car died in the crash, police said.

Detectives said the driver of the truck left the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram