Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Tacoma

Tacoma
Deadly hit-and-run in Tacoma

A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run Monday night in Tacoma. 

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a car and truck on Portland Avenue 43rd Street and East 48th Street before 11 a.m.

Investigators said a truck, reported stolen last month in Tacoma, struck the car. 

The driver, a 24-year-old man, in the car died in the crash, police said. 

Detectives said the driver of the truck left the scene. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

