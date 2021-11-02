Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run Monday night in Tacoma.
Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a car and truck on Portland Avenue 43rd Street and East 48th Street before 11 a.m.
Investigators said a truck, reported stolen last month in Tacoma, struck the car.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, in the car died in the crash, police said.
Detectives said the driver of the truck left the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.
