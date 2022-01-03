Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run in Des Moines

Police are looking for a driver after a fatal hit-and-run Monday morning in Des Moines.

Before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near the intersection of Pacific Highway South and South Kent Des Moines Road.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian unconscious on the roadway.

After life-saving efforts, the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

According to investigators, witnesses reported the pedestrian was trying to cross the street in a non-crosswalk area when a large commercial semi or box truck made a turn and hit the pedestrian.

Police said the truck failed to stop and continued driving.

The Des Moines Police Department and Washington State Patrol remained at the scene to investigate

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Des Moines Police Tip Line at 206-870-6871 or e-mail phscrimetips@desmoineswa.gov.

