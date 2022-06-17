Police search for person who made bomb threat on Snohomish County bus

article

Snohomish County police are searching for a suspect accused of making a bomb threat to a transit driver while on board a bus in Snohomish County.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 2:40 p.m. The bus was evacuated at 1st St. and State Ave in Marysville, but the suspect ran off. They were dressed in all black, with long brown hair and a large back tattoo.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is still searching for the identity of the suspect. Please email Deputy Kargopoltsev at borees.kargopoltsev@snoco.org and reference case #2022-82401 with any information.