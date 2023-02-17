Police search for armed carjacking suspects who put Seattle University into lockdown

Police are looking for the suspects who stole another man’s car at gunpoint in Capitol Hill. The incident also caused Seattle University to go into lockdown on Thursday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:00 p.m. police responded to the 1000 block of E Pine St. near Cal Anderson Park for reports of an armed carjacking.

Officers arrived and spoke to the 21-year-old victim. He told authorities that he was inside his car when another man came up to his passenger side window and sparked a conversation. Then suddenly, another man walked up to the driver side, opened the door and pointed a gun at his neck.

Once the two suspects were inside the victim’s car, they drove off heading eastbound on E Pine St.

Police officers eventually spotted the car driving near the corner of Broadway and E Cherry St. The suspects then stopped the car and ran onto the Seattle University campus. Police chased after them, but the suspects got away.

This put the college campus into lockdown.

ORIGINAL SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS

Suspect 1:

Black man in his 20s

About 6’0" tall with a thin build

Wearing all black and a black beanie

Suspect 2:

Black man in his 20s

Wearing gray and black sweatshirt

The SPD brought out a K-9 unit to campus, and tracked down clothing the suspects removed near a building on campus.

Both suspects eventually stripped their outer layers of clothing, and were last seen wearing white t-shirts. Additionally, one suspect was seen wearing dark gray pants with red shoes, the other wearing black jeans and dark shoes.

Police later learned the suspects had left campus, and were heading eastbound on Madison St.

Robbery detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.