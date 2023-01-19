Police search for armed carjacking suspect in West Seattle

Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in West Seattle, and pointed a gun at the victim on Wednesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of 45th Ave. SW in Seattle’s Genesee neighborhood for reports of an armed carjacking.

Authorities say the 25-year-old victim was working when his co-worker asked if he had started his car. When the victim realized the car was running without his keys in the ignition, he approached the car.

When the car started speeding off, the victim ran and opened the driver side door. That’s when the victim saw the suspect pointing a silver handgun at him.

Authorities say the vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on SW Andover St.

Police searched the area, but have not yet found it.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.