Police search for 3 suspects in connection with deadly stabbing outside Lakewood bar

Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a bar in Lakewood over the weekend.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Oaktree Food and Drink at 8011 Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 31-year-old man with stab wounds in the parking lot.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators said the man was in an altercation with three men at the bar, which spilled out into the parking lot and led to the man getting stabbed.

According to police, the three suspects may have been at the Steilacoom Pub before going to the Oaktree.

Detectives said at least one of the suspects was overheard saying they were in the military.

The three suspects left the scene in a lifted black Ford pick-up truck with blacked-out accessories.

One of the suspects was described as a white man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, stocky build and about 30 years old. The second suspect was described as a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, medium build and about 21 years old. The third suspect was described as a white man about 5 feet 7 inches tall, medium build with dark hair and dark eyes.

Lakewood Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the police department’s lead detective at 253-830-5014 or the anonymous tip line at 253-830-5064.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers.

