Police search for 3 armed burglars who broke into a Mercer Island home with people inside

Police are investigating after three armed burglars broke into a house in Mercer Island Tuesday morning while the homeowners were inside.

According to Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD), at around 2:00 a.m., a homeowner called 911 saying three men broke into their home near Clise Park on SE 40th St. and 85th Ave. SE.

Authorities say the homeowners woke up to the sound of their front door being kicked in. The three suspects, carrying two handguns and possibly a rifle, entered the home impersonating police officers. The homeowner confronted them, and about 30 seconds later, they took off running. One of the suspects fired a shot as they were running away.

Nobody was injured and nothing was stolen.

MIPD is investigating the incident and will provide details as additional information is confirmed.