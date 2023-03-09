Expand / Collapse search

Police safely arrest armed DV suspect who assaulted his mother, neighbor in South Everett

By FOX 13 News Staff
Everett
FOX 13 Seattle
Everett Police Department

EVERETT, Wash. - Police in Everett safely arrested an armed suspect who threatened his mother and a neighbor over the weekend. 

According to a Thursday Facebook post from the Everett Police Department’s (EPD), officers responded to reports of a domestic violence situation in South Everett. Officers were told that a man in his 20s had assaulted his mother and a neighbor before arming himself with a knife.

When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect charged at them with a knife. The EPD says they were prepared for this, and deployed non-lethal tools to stop the suspect. 

With a knife still in hand, the suspect threatened to arm and kill the officers.

Eventually, the suspect dropped the knife and started speaking with officers and a negotiator. After a brief struggle, officers were able to safely arrest the suspect without any injuries.

RELATED: Police investigate DV shooting that left 2 injured in Renton

The EPD’s Facebook post then praised the officers de-escalation tactics during the arrest.

"The responding officers showed great restraint and patience during this incident while de-escalating a volatile situation. Outstanding job by everyone involved!"

Anyone who believes they are a victim of domestic violence can reach out to the DV Hopeline 24 hours a day at 877-737-0242, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

