Police responding to triple shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley

Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
Seattle
Q13 FOX

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood that left three men injured, two of which in critical condition. 

Seattle Police responded to a reported shooting near the 7900 block of 50th Ave. S. in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood.  One of the victims was found at the scene, the two others rushed to a local hospital, according to SPD. 

A spokesperson with Harborview Medical Center in Seattle said two of the victims remain in critical condition Wednesday night, and one of the victims is in stable condition. The identity of the male victims involved is unknown. 

No suspects have been identified or arrested. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Q13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will provide more updates live at 9, 10, and 11 p.m. as more information becomes available. 

