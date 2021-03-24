Police responding to fatal crash in Seattle involving pedestrian and semi-truck

Police are responding to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and pedestrian Wednesday evening.

Seattle Police responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Wednesday to the collision at Corson Ave. S. and S. Michigan St. in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood.

All lanes in both directions of Corson Ave. S. and S. Bailey St. are closed as officials continue their investigation. SDOT is advising drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.