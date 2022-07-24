Expand / Collapse search

Police respond to shooting near Northgate North Mall, 1 critically injured

By FOX 13 News Staff
SEATTLE - Police responded to a shooting that left one victim injured near the Northgate North Mall on Sunday. 

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a shooting near the corner of NE Northgate Way and 5th Ave. NE at 3:23 p.m. When police arrived, one victim was found with a gunshot wound in the chest.

Officials with the Seattle Fire Department say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is reportedly in critical condition. 

This is a developing story. Further details will be provided as soon as they become available.