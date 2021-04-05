Police respond to second deadly shooting at Kent apartment complex in 2 days

Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting at a Kent apartment complex-- the second deadly shooting the complex has seen two days in a row.

Kent Police officers were called to the Alderbrook Apartments on Novak Lane around 4:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted to save her life, but she died at the hospital.

Police say the 37-year-old victim got into an argument with a 23-year-old Kent man, who then allegedly shot her.

The man remained on scene when officers arrived and he is currently being interviewed by detectives. They appeared to know each other.

Police are still working to determine what lead up to the shooting.

Kent police do not believe this shooting was related to another deadly shooting that happened at the same apartment complex on Easter Sunday.

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to Sunday's shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Police say the two got into a "confrontation" and the suspect shot several times at the victim while he sat in his car.

This is a developing story.

