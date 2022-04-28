'No indication of active shooter' after police respond to reports of active shooting incident at JBLM

Officials with Joint Base Lewis-McChord said law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooting situation on the base Thursday morning.

They said the incident happened on JBLM Lewis North at 10 a.m.

According to a tweet, police secured and cleared the area.

After an investigation, officials said there was no indication of an active shooter.

A unit on Lewis North was doing their own active-shooter training exercise and it was mistaken as a "real-world" situation, which was reported to 911.

The JBLM Directorate of Emergency Services declared the situation "all clear" before noon.