1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting near Gas Works Park
SEATTLE - Police are investigating reports of a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning near Gas Works Park in Seattle.
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of North Northlake Way.
According to investigators, the victim drove to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting and police have not released any suspect information.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram