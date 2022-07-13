Police recover a pistol, ammo, heroin, meth after an arrest in Federal Way

article

Investigators discovered a firearm, nearly a hundred rounds of ammunition and copious amounts of drugs after searching a car, belonging to a suspect who was arrested at Dash Point State Park in June.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), a few weeks ago, police responded to Dash Point State Park after a 911 caller reported a suspicious looking man in a parking lot, nodding off in his car. Authorities discovered that the registered owner had a felony warrant for making, delivering, and possessing illegal drugs. When officers arrived, they determined that the 30-year-old man inside the car was indeed the wanted individual.

Authorities say the suspect was immediately arrested on his warrant and searched. Police found out he was carrying heroin along with $2,212 in cash. Officers also noticed drug paraphernalia inside his car, so they impounded it and waited to obtain a search warrant.

According to the FWPD, detectives from their Special Investigation Unit (SIU) obtained a warrant to search the car two days later.

Inside the vehicle, investigators found a loaded Walther .380 semi-automatic pistol, 93 rounds of ammunition, heroin, methamphetamine, a digital scale and nearly 100 zip lock baggies that are commonly used to package and distribute illegal street drugs.

The police department says on May 24, the same suspect hopped out of his car and took off running after he was pulled over by police in a routine traffic stop. The FWPD pointed out that at the time, the suspect was "taking advantage of restrictions recently imposed on law enforcement regarding pursuits."

