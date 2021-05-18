Police recover 2 bodies found inside vehicle in Whatcom County river

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle pulled from the Nooksack River on Tuesday morning, Ferndale police said.

Police say the vehicle was found and retrieved from the river adjacent to Ferndale Road.

Ferndale police will continue their investigation.

No other information on the identities of the people or circumstances of death have been released.

The Ferndale Police Department worked with the Whatcom Fire District 7, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Department, Border Patrol and Washington State Patrol to recover the vehicle.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram