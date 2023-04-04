Police: Pedestrian killed in Des Moines crash, gets pinned under car

article

Des Moines Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash involving two cars.

The crash was reported after 4 p.m. on April 4 at the 22000 block of Pacific Highway S, near the Popeyes and Valley Sports Cars.

A FOX 13 News reporter on scene saw the pedestrian pinned under one of the vehicles.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Police have not said if anyone in either vehicles were hurt.

The northbound lanes of Pacific Highway S at S 220 St are closed for an unknown amount of time.

If anyone witnessed the crash, contact Des Moines Police at 206-870-6871 or at PHSCrimeTips@desmoineswa.gov.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.