Police open homicide investigation after human skull found in Seattle park

A skull found in Be’er Sheva Park in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood is now believed to be a victim of homicide.

According to Seattle Police, officers were called to a report of a human skull found in the park on March 8.

Officers arrived and spoke with a Seattle Parks employee, who explained he was cleaning debris from a fenced-off area of the park, when he found the remains. Police brought the skull to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

The medical examiner found evidence the victim was stabbed, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Seattle Police are now investigating the circumstances of these remains as a homicide. Anyone with information is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.