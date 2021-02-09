Police: One injured in Auburn shooting, suspect fled

One person is injured after a shooting in Auburn late Tuesday night.

According to Auburn Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 200 Block of 37th Pl SE. Valley Regional Fire treated one victim who was shot in the leg and taken to Harborview Medical Center. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injured, officials say. One suspect fled the scene.

Police say drugs may have been involved in the shooting. The identity of the victim or suspect is not known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.