Police on scene with barricaded suspect in Seattle's Uptown Neighborhood

Police are on scene with barricaded assault suspect in Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood.

At 12:53 p.m., the Seattle Police Department (SPD) asked the public to stay away from the area near the corner of 1st Ave. N and Lenny Wilkens Way.

This area is just outside of Climate Pledge Arena.

Details are limited at this time; the SPD will release more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story.