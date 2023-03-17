Expand / Collapse search

Police on scene with barricaded suspect in Seattle's Uptown Neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
SEATTLE - Police are on scene with barricaded assault suspect in Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood.

At 12:53 p.m., the Seattle Police Department (SPD) asked the public to stay away from the area near the corner of 1st Ave. N and Lenny Wilkens Way. 

This area is just outside of Climate Pledge Arena. 

Details are limited at this time; the SPD will release more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story.