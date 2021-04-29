Police officers allegedly denied service at Seattle chocolate shop

Management of a Seattle chocolate shop are working with employees to create a "more inviting community" after two police officers were allegedly denied service.

President of the Seattle Police Officers Guild Mike Solan said two officers walked up to the counter of Chocolati in Wallingford and one employee refused to serve them.

"At least we’re coming to the table for a conversation. Which to me is a marketable improvement on what the officers experienced about three days ago. So that’s all we can ask for...we need more communication in our community, in particular, with people that have some type of discrimination toward law enforcement," Solan said of the incident.

In response, Chocolati said in a statement on Facebook:

"As a local small business, Chocolati welcomes all members of our community.

We have recently become aware of an incident that occurred with a team member and an officer of the Seattle Police Department who was refused service. Although we do respect this team member's freedom of speech, the actions in this instance do not represent our views as a company.

We are actively working directly with this team member and the local precinct to create a more inviting, inclusive and cohesive community for all.

Discrimination is not a practice that we believe will heal the divide within our city, and we are committed to being a safe and welcoming place for every one of our neighbors."

