Police officer shot in Everett; suspect dead

There is a large police presence in Everett after a shooting sent an officer to the hospital, and left a suspect dead Wednesday morning.

According to Courtney O'Keefe of the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the officer is currently being treated at Providence Regional Medical Center. The officer is alive, but their condition is unknown.

Authorities say it is unclear if the suspect shot the officer.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) has shut down Evergreen Way in both directions from East Casino Road to Holly Drive.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes as there is no estimated time of reopening.

O'Keefe said SMART is investigating what led up to the shooting.

SMART responds to incidents to investigate involving police use of force.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.