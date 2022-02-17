Police: Officer shoots suspect in Sedro-Woolley

Detectives are investigating after a Sedro-Woolley officer shot a suspect overnight.

The incident happened before midnight on Fruitdale and McGargile Road.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.

Skagit County’s Skagit Multi Agency Response Team (SMART) is the lead agency on this case.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) is a team of investigators, evidence technicians, records specialists, and public information officers from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol who respond to and investigate police use of force incidents.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.



