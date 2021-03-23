Police officer arrested, accused of brandishing gun at bar

A Sauk-Suiattle tribal police officer was arrested on accusations that he brandished a firearm and made threats outside a bar north of Mount Vernon in Burlington.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports officers were called just after midnight to the bar about a belligerent man with a handgun in the parking lot, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Witnesses told officers the man had been in an altercation, walked to his car, pulled out a gun and brandished it in a threatening manner while making verbal threats, police said.

The man had left before police arrived, but was stopped by police a short time later, police said.

The 29-year-old man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of felony charges, police said. His name was not released.

Burlington Police Chief Mike Luvera said in a news release he has been in contact with the Sauk-Suiattle police chief to inform him of the arrest.

The Burlington Police Department is continuing to investigate.

