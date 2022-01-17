Police: New Jersey man steals police van hours after he was caught trying to steal a police van

article

A Camden County man is facing charges after authorities said he rammed a stolen police van into two cop cars hours after he was caught trying to steal a police van.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 40-year-old Jason Urbaniak was caught trying to break into a parked police van on Atlantic Avenue Sunday night. Urbaniak admitted to officers that he tried to steal the van and was taken into custody on attempted burglary charges, police said.

Urbaniak was released hours later and immediately stole an Atlantic City Police Department prisoner van that was parked outside the station, according to investigators.

When officers found the van on the 200 block of North Iowa Avenue, police say Urbaniak accelerated backward into two police cars. The collision caused minor injuries to Officer Consuelo Maldonado, police said.

Urbaniak was taken into custody and charged with several crimes including aggravated assault on police, attempted aggravated assault on police and theft of a motor vehicle.

