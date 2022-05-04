Police need help identifying woman linked to shooting in Bremerton

article

Police need help identifying a woman who is possibly connected to a Wednesday morning shooting.

According to Bremerton Police Department (BPD), investigators are trying to identify a woman related to a shooting that happened in East Bremerton early Wednesday morning. Authorities posted surveillance photos of her and the car she was driving on their Facebook page.

Authorities say there is probably cause to arrest Terris Frances Lynn Brown for assault in the first degree. Authorities are urging anyone who sees him to avoid contact with him, and call 911.

Information about how both the woman and Brown are connected in this incident is not immediately known.

Anyone with information that could help authorities is asked to call BPD at 360-473-5228.

