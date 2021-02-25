Police: Missing 12-year-old girl from Lynnwood possibly in danger

Lynnwood Police are asking the public’s help in searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Samantha Lake was last seen in the Meadowdale area of Lynnwood Thursday and that she may be in danger. Lynnwood Police reported her missing around

Lake was last seen wearing a black beanie, orange hoodie with a camouflage shirt underneath.

If anyone has additional information about her whereabouts, officials are asking you to call 911.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing article and will be updated.

