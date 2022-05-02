Police: Man takes roommate hostage after mother refuses to buy him phone, cigarettes

Seattle Police arrested a man who they say took his roommate hostage, after his mother refused to buy him a new phone and cigarettes.

Officers were called to reports of a hostage situation near John St and Dexter Ave around 8:30 p.m. on April 30. The suspect's roommate called police, saying he called his mother asking for a new phone and some cigarettes.

When she said no, the suspect allegedly told his roommate he was holding him hostage until he got the phone and cigarettes.

The suspect then barricaded the front door and would not let his roommate out, threatening to kill him and his dog, police say. There are several swords around the apartment, which the roommate told police made him worried he might actually do it.

The roommate allegedly locked himself in his room and called police.

Seattle Police hostage negotiators and SWAT members arrived on scene, and were able to get the roommate and his dog out. The suspect was arrested for investigation of kidnapping and harassment.