Police: Man stabs Seattle gas station clerk over mask dispute

article

Seattle Police are investigating after they say a man stabbed a gas station clerk over a mask dispute.

According to police, the man entered a gas station in Northgate around 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 without a mask on.

The clerk told him he couldn't enter without a mask. The suspect then stabbed the clerk in the chest and abdomen and ran away.

The man went to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Police were searching the area but were unable to find a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram