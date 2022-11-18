Police: Man shot, killed while attempting to stop car prowler at Southcenter Mall
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police say a man was shot to death and a woman was injured while trying to stop a car prowler in a parking garage at the Southcenter mall on Friday night.
Officers were called to reports of a shooting at the parking garage around 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man and woman shot at the scene.
Police say they attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
It appears the pair tried to stop a car prowler, and the suspect opened fire on them before leaving in a different vehicle.
Police have not yet released any suspect information.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to email police at tips@tukwilawa.gov, or call them at (206) 241-2121.
This is a developing story.
