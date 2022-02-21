Police: Man shot in the back in Renton

Renton police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in the back.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Shattuck Ave. S around 12 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Witnesses say a green SUV and a white sedan sped off shortly after the shots were fired.

The 38-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting. Police do not believe this was a random shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram