Police: Man shot in Seattle's Miller Park neighborhood, no suspect identified

Police seek a suspect who shot and injured a man in Seattle’s Miller Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers were called to reports of gunfire near 23rd Ave E and E John St at 11:18 p.m. They arrived and found a trail of blood in an alleyway, which led into a nearby apartment building and to a unit.

A man inside let police in, and they found he had a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers treated his injury until Seattle Fire medics arrived and took him to the hospital.

According to authorities, the victim told police he met another man in that alleyway, but they got into a fight. In the scuffle, the suspect took out a gun and shot him.

Police recovered a bag of what they believe was fentanyl in the alleyway.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect is urged to call Seattle Police’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.