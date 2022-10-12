Police: Man shot, found in pickup truck that crashed in Tacoma yard

Tacoma police are investigating after was shot and found in a pickup truck that crashed in yard Wednesday morning.

Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and a car that crashed in a yard at South 76th and Tacoma Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a 42-year-old man slumped over the wheel with a gunshot wound.

Officer Wendy Haddow with the Tacoma Police Department told FOX 13 that the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When FOX 13 arrived at the scene, the truck's windows appeared to be shot out.

There is no suspect information at this time.