Police: Man shot, found in pickup truck that crashed in Tacoma yard
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after was shot and found in a pickup truck that crashed in yard Wednesday morning.
Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and a car that crashed in a yard at South 76th and Tacoma Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a 42-year-old man slumped over the wheel with a gunshot wound.
Officer Wendy Haddow with the Tacoma Police Department told FOX 13 that the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
When FOX 13 arrived at the scene, the truck's windows appeared to be shot out.
There is no suspect information at this time.