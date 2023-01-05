Police: Man 'ran over,' killed by 2 cars in Aberdeen hit-and-run

Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run involving two different cars in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Aberdeen Police say they were called to reports of a collision at the intersection of Simpson Ave and N Scammell St at 5:13 p.m. Callers told 911 the victim, a 31-year-old man, had been "completely ran over." Police and fire medics arrived and treated the man, then took him to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he later died.

The intersection was partially blocked for several hours while police investigated.

Witnesses told police the victim was hit by two separate vehicles, and both left before police arrived. Investigators are checking local businesses for surveillance video of the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Cox at (360) 533-3180 ext. 8444, or email dcox@aberdeenwa.gov.