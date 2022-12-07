Police: Man grabbed, chased student in Aberdeen elementary school parking lot while exposing himself

Aberdeen Police have arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly grabbed and chased an Aberdeen School District student while allegedly exposing himself.

Officers responded to Miller Jr. High School on East Lindstrom Street on Dec. 6 for a staff report that a student had been grabbed and chased in the south parking lot of Stevens Elementary School, which is located between the two schools.

Police were able to get surveillance video from the schools, which substantiated the student's claims.

Video also showed the man with his genitals exposed while running after the student "possibly performing a sexual act upon himself," police said.

The student was not physically harmed.

The 18-year-old was booked into Aberdeen City Jail and is awaiting formal charges.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be an immediate additional threat to the community.