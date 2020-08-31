Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man found dead in Everett park after reports of shooting

Everett
Police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday afternoon in an Everett park.

EVERETT, Wash. - Police responding to a reported shooting Monday afternoon found a man dead in Everett's Langus Riverfront Park.

According to Everett police, officers were called around 3:00 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the park. When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

Investigators said an SUV was seen fleeing the scene.

No further details have been released. Major Crimes Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.