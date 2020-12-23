Police: Man fatally shot receptionist, himself in Vancouver

Two people shot Tuesday at a medical building in Vancouver, Washington, have died, authorities said.

The Vancouver Police Department said on Wednesday the shooting victims were a woman and a man. The man entered a clinic at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center around 1 p.m. Tuesday, shot a woman who was working at the front desk, then shot himself, police said in a news release.

The man was identified as 58-year-old Douglas Moore, a Vancouver resident, KPTV FOX 12 reported. There is no information that the two people knew each other, police added. Their identities have not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.

The PeaceHealth building houses several outpatient medical offices, including a vision center, oncology and infusion services and a sleep disorders clinic. The area where the shooting took place is not connected to the main building, VPD said in the release.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.