Police: Man dead after shootout with Federal Way officers

Detectives are investigating after police shot and killed a man, who was suspected of injuring his sister during a shooting at a Federal Way apartment.

Before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dash Point Apartments, where a man shot his sister when she stopped by to check on him.

Police said the woman had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and a friend took her to St. Francis Hospital before officers arrived.

When police got to the scene, they contained the man's apartment.

As officers evacuated neighbors, investigators said the man fired more shots from inside the apartment.

According to police, the man came to a window, fired at officers, who then returned fire.

SWAT officers went inside the apartment, located the man performed life-saving efforts on him until medics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured dur the incident.

The Federal Way Police Department said two of its officers were involved and were placed on administrative leave.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team (VIIT), which is a multi-agency made up of investigators from seven South King County departments, is investigating the incident. Federal Way staff will be excluded from this investigation.

Police said the Port of Seattle Police Department will be the lead investigating agency.