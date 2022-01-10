Police: Man killed in Beacon Hill shooting
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning in Beacon Hill.
The shooting happened after 2 a.m. in the 5800 block of Beacon Avenue South.
Investigators said they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a car. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but later died from his injuries.
Police did not have a suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram