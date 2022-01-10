Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man killed in Beacon Hill shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:17AM
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Man critically injured in shooting

Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning in Beacon Hill. 

The shooting happened after 2 a.m. in the 5800 block of Beacon Avenue South.

Investigators said they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a car. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but later died from his injuries. 

Police did not have a suspect description at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

