Police: Man killed in Beacon Hill shooting

Seattle police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning in Beacon Hill.

The shooting happened after 2 a.m. in the 5800 block of Beacon Avenue South.

Investigators said they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a car. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Police did not have a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

