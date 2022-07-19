Police: Man attacked at Bellevue transit center dies from injuries

A 63-year-old man attacked at the Bellevue transit center on July 10 died from his injuries, police announced Tuesday.

The man was attacked just after midnight on Sunday, July 10, while at the transit center on 10850 NE 6th St. Police say he was attacked by a 25-year-old man and suffered critical injuries.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment but died from his injuries just over a week later.

Bellevue Police announced they are now conducting a murder investigation, but have no further updates on the incident. There is no clear motive for the attack, according to authorities.

Police have the suspect in custody, finding him just blocks away roughly two hours later.

This is a developing story.