Police: Man arrested for trapping girlfriend in car, fleeing officers on I-5

Seattle Police arrested a man for allegedly trapping his girlfriend in his car, and leading officers on a chase along I-5 early Monday morning.

Police say just after midnight on Monday, they received reports of a woman trapped in the car with her boyfriend, who was allegedly threatening to kill her. She messaged a friend, who called police.

Officers identified the car north of Volunteer Park, near 12th Ave and E Howe St. They tried to pull him over, but police say he sped off and got on I-5.

Police were joined by sheriff’s deputies and state troopers as they pursued the car, and were able to place spike strips ahead of it. The car hit the spike strips and slowed to a stop on I-5.

Authorities say they found the woman inside, unharmed. The 22-year-old man was arrested for felony harassment and eluding.

RELATED: Washington ranked 8th best state to be a law enforcement officer, survey says

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.