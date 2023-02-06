Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle

A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood.

Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.

She reported he then stole her purse and left.

Officers collected evidence and reviewed surveillance video, then had the victim taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say they brought her back to her apartment Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m.

Before 9 a.m., the victim called 911 again and said the suspect returned to her apartment and was outside her door.

RELATED: Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend in the neck turns himself in to Seattle police

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Officers came back and arrested the man, then booked him into King County Jail for rape, robbery and burglary.