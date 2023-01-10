Police: Man arrested for harassing houseboat owners on Lake Union, trying to steal motorboat

A 31-year-old man was arrested for terrorizing houseboat residents in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood, trying to steal a motorboat and eventually falling into Lake Union.

According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Westlake Ave N near Aurora Bridge at 5:20 a.m. Several callers told dispatch a suspect was trespassing on the docks of their houseboats.

During his visit, the suspect reportedly threw a bicycle into the water, then a ladder, then unmoored and tried to steal a motorboat at another house, then tried to steal a paddleboard at a third house. The man fell into the lake trying to steal the motorboat.

Officers arrived and saw the man had pulled himself out of the water, and they arrested him for theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation, then was booked into King County Jail for the theft charges and an unrelated burglary warrant.