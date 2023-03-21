Police: Man arrested after shots fired in Bellingham apartment complex

Whatcom County deputies arrested a man suspected of firing a gun at a Bellingham apartment complex early Monday morning.

Deputies were called to several reports of shots fired at an apartment complex near W McLeod Rd and Hollywood Ave around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

According to Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, as deputies neared the area, more shots were fired. Authorities have not determined if those shots were aimed at responding deputies or at residents of the complex.

Bellingham Police, Washington State Patrol, Homeland Security and Whatcom County SWAT were called in to assist.

Authorities say deputies entered the complex in an armored vehicle and found the suspected shooter, 27-year-old Jeremy Spotted Bear. Deputies arrested him and booked him into Whatcom County Jail for reckless endangerment, aiming or discharging firearms, and dangerous weapons.

"We appreciate the quick response by Bellingham Police Department to deploy its armored vehicle to protect those on scene, as well as a drone to provide situational awareness. Our negotiators and tactical personnel were able to gain the subject’s compliance and he surrendered without further incident," said Undersheriff Doug Chadwick. "We are thankful that this incident was resolved without injury to any of the involved parties and for the prompt cooperation of area residents to bring this situation to a peaceful conclusion."

Authorities say they recovered two handguns from the apartment and found 15 spent bullet casings in the area.